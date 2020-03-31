Blockchain could transform supply chains, aid in COVID-19 fight

Companies that specialize in moving goods from one place to another are starting to use the technology that powers cryptocurrency to streamline their work, and they say it could help hospitals stay stocked and staffed during pandemics like the one caused by COVID-19.

Blockchain technology, as it's called, is already being adopted in the movement of goods from producers to suppliers, to stores, and to consumers. The technology is a form of distributed ledger, which stores encrypted information accessible to users. It can be public, as with cryptocurrencies, or permissioned, where information is visible only to network members that want to see it. Data kept on a blockchain, which is stored and verified by users across the network, can't be changed or destroyed.

Those working with the technology see it's potential to quickly locate vital supplies, the importance of which is being shown by shortages in protective equipment facing hospitals across the world.

While the technology is best known for its role powering cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, its characteristics make it an apt tool in supply chain management, said Mary Lacity, a professor who runs the University of Arkansas Blockchain Center of Excellence.

In addition to moving goods and services, supply chains move information about those goods, which is where blockchain comes in, Lacity told CQ Roll Call in an interview. In traditional logistics systems, every link in the chain records and stores its own information on a separate system — meaning everyone has his or her own version of the truth, she said.