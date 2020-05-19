A definitive guide to mask fashion on Capitol Hill

When Nancy Pelosi spoke at a recent press conference, words came out of her mouth, but they also jumped off her mask, which she pulled down beneath her chin. The label on the fabric said “donna lewis,” in letters big enough for the TV cameras to see.

Like everyone in politics this spring, Pelosi is dealing with an unexpected fashion question: When the mask is suddenly the message, what kind do you wear?

For the Democratic speaker of the House, the answer is clear: one that goes with your outfit. This particular mask came from the same boutique just outside Washington where she buys a lot of her designer suits. “Continuity is possible,” it seemed to announce.

Others are trying something new. Of course, a few in Congress aren’t wearing masks at all, ignoring the advice of health experts and following the example of the country’s most visible holdout, Donald Trump. But most are strapping them on as recommended during the pandemic, and style at the Capitol has never looked like this.