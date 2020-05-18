Transportation providers focused on the relief bill parade

With the latest coronavirus aid legislation headed to the Senate after passing the House on Friday, commercial and public transportation providers are considering what they’ve won and lost so far — and what they want in the next round.

Todd Hauptli, president and CEO of the American Association of Airport Executives, acknowledged the regrettable situation for the industry at a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing May 6.

“I recognize it’s not popular to come up here and ask for more help, but the scale and the scope of this crisis requires it, and we are going to have to get past the sticker shock and get to ‘yes,’” he said.

Airports, which received $10 billion in the roughly $2 trillion March relief measure (PL 116-136), asked for another $10 billion in the round (HR 6800) just passed by the House.

Amtrak, which received $1 billion in March, said while that money would help it through this fiscal year, it would need $1.6 billion on top of the $2 billion they typically ask in fiscal 2021.