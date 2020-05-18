School meal providers warn of tough times as they exhaust funds

School meal providers say they are serving millions of meals to low-income children after COVID-19 closed schools early, but warn they potentially face a financial bind with lower revenue and additional costs like personal protective equipment and transportation to deliver food.

The School Nutrition Association released a survey of members Monday that found 90 percent of those who responded think their operations will face financial hardship because the closures mean they no longer collect daily revenue from students able to pay full price for their meals, sell items a la carte to students or earn fees from catering services.

Most cafeteria operations rely on those income sources because they operate without funding from their states or school districts.

The survey had a response rate of 32 percent from school food directors or assistance directors who represent 1,894 school districts, the School Nutrition Association said. Together, the districts served 134 million meals in April.

The survey found respondents in 861 districts willing to estimate potential losses, putting them at $626.4 million. The School Nutrition Association said financial losses would make it difficult for school operations to prepare for the fall when schools could fully reopen or continue to require emergency food services for low-income students.