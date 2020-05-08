USDA moves forward with food buys to aid farmers, food banks

The Agriculture Department on Friday awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for a new commodity purchase program designed to aid produce, dairy and meat industries grappling with COVID-19 bottlenecks in the U.S. food supply chain.

The awards account for 40 percent of a $3 billion food purchase plan that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced April 17 to move surplus food out of the market and to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofit groups that have seen demand escalate as the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 3.5 percent in February to 14.7 percent in April.

Under the Farmers to Families Food Box program, the contract winners will take orders from nonprofit groups for fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and precooked meat products, pack those custom orders in boxes with portions for families and deliver them to the organizations that placed the orders. The contracts cover deliveries from May 15 to June 30.

The Agricultural Marketing Service said the program will spend $461 million to make fresh fruit and vegetable boxes, $317 million for dairy boxes, $258 million for meat boxes and $175 million for combination boxes of fresh produce, dairy or meat products.