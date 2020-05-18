Rubio named acting Senate Intelligence chairman

Sen. Marco Rubio will be the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, taking the place of Richard M. Burr, who stepped down at least temporarily amid an investigation of his stock transactions.

The Florida Republican was officially tapped for the post by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, which became open last week after news broke that the FBI had seized Burr’s cell phone.

Officially a position appointed by the majority leader, Rubio is third in committee seniority on the Intelligence panel behind Burr and Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch of Idaho.

“The senior senator for Florida is a talented and experienced Senate leader with expertise in foreign affairs and national security matters. Senator Rubio was the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service,” McConnell said in a statement. “His proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier.”

Rubio was expected to slot into the top GOP spot on Intelligence in the next Congress, so his interim leadership was a logical fit.