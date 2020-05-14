Burr steps aside as Intelligence chairman as stock sale scandal grows

Sen. Richard M. Burr will step down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee pending a federal investigation into his stock trades that followed a confidential briefing on the coronavirus pandemic before the financial markets cratered.
“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. “We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”
The announcement comes after the Los Angeles Times reported late Wednesday night the FBI served a warrant on Burr at his Washington residence. The federal agents seized the North Carolina Republican’s cell phone to examine communications between him and his broker.
Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million in his securities holdings on Feb. 13, after the panel began receiving daily coronavirus briefings, ProPublica first reported.
Additionally, NPR obtained a recording on Feb. 27 in which Burr offered a private assessment of the adverse economic impact from the coronavirus — a contrast to his more upbeat public comments.
When asked Thursday whether he exercised poor judgment regarding his stock trades in question, Burr said, “Nope.”
“It is part of the investigation and everybody ought to let this investigation play out,” Burr said of the federal agents taking his cell phone.
Burr noted that he has been cooperating with investigators since the outset of the inquiry and his decision to step aside as Intelligence chairman is to quell the distraction the scandal is bringing to the panel.
“This is a distraction to the hard work of the committee, and the members and I think that the security of the country is too important to have a distraction,” he said.
The Times cited a U.S. law enforcement official who told the newspaper about the warrant on Burr. Burr said he will not publicly discuss the matter.
“Listen, they can publicly talk about it. I’m not going to publicly talk about it. It’s their investigation,” he said.
Sen. Jim Risch is next in seniority on the Intelligence Committee. He declined to comment to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday and his spokesperson later sent out a statement. “Obviously the situation has changed over the last half hour, but since Senator Risch is on the Ethics Committee and may be asked to review these circumstances, I’m unable to share a comment with you on the situation,” Marty Cozza, a spokesperson for the Idaho Republican said.
Senators’ sales of their securities during the pandemic has lead to some enhanced attention from the media and in some cases law enforcement, and prompted questions about whether they were using information in briefings that was not known to the public to direct such transactions.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hosted an all-senators briefing on COVID-19 with top administration health officials on Jan. 24. Additionally, the Senate Intelligence Committee was apprised on the pandemic dating to around mid-February, according to ProPublica.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., a member of the HELP Committee, started selling off assets on Jan. 24, the same day White House officials briefed her panel about the coronavirus. Loeffler went on to sell over $1 million in stock, according to The Daily Beast. Millions more in her stock sales emerged, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, who serves as an ex-officio member on the Intelligence Committee, sold between $180,000 and $400,000 of his stock holdings on Jan. 27. That includes between $15,000 and $50,000 in Apple Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. each. That transaction report includes sales between $50,000 and $100,000 in Intuit Inc., Danaher Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management.
Inhofe also sold between $50,000 and $100,000 in Brookfield Asset Management on Feb. 20.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband sold between $1 million and $5 million in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on Feb. 18. Feinstein is a California Democrat who serves on the Intelligence panel and was previously its chairwoman.
Feinstein has been interviewed by law enforcement about the stock transactions she disclosed, according to Tom Mentzer, a spokesperson for the senator.
“Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were,” Mentzer said in an email. “She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions. There have been no follow up actions on this issue.”
Another lawmaker, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — who is not on the Intelligence Committee but chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — sold millions in securities of Pacur LLC, a Wisconsin-based plastics company he used to run before taking office. On March 2, Johnson sold between $5 million and $25 million in the company.
Johnson has not been contacted by federal investigators regarding his stock trades, according to Ben Voelkel, a spokesperson for Johnson.
Rachel Oswald and Jim Saksa contributed to this story.