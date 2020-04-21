Senate report: Kremlin support for Trump in 2016 is accurate

U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to back Donald Trump’s campaign over that of rival Hillary Clinton was based on sound intelligence-gathering processes and analysis, the Senate Intelligence Committee said in a report released Tuesday.

While reviewing intelligence agencies’ assessment of the Kremlin’s interference, the committee considered two questions: Did the final conclusion meet the task given to the agencies by President Barack Obama, and was the analysis supported by the intelligence presented?

“We found the ICA met both criteria,” Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement, referring to the Intelligence Community Assessment that was presented to Obama on Dec. 30, 2016, in a classified form. An unclassified version was made public on Jan. 6, 2017.

The assessment “reflects strong tradecraft, sound analytical reasoning, and proper justification of disagreement in the one analytical line where it occurred,” Burr said. “The Committee found no reason to dispute the Intelligence Community’s conclusions.”

The disagreement refers to the “high confidence” the CIA and the FBI expressed at that time in their assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a preference for Trump over Clinton. The National Security Agency, which also participated in the assessment, said it had “moderate confidence” in that conclusion.