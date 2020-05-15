Post-9/11 public safety network tapped for COVID-19 response

The nationwide public safety wireless network that Congress created in 2012 because of failures seen during and after the 9/11 attacks is helping connect first-responders and public safety experts across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law created an independent authority called FirstNet, provided $7 billion for it, and allocated 20 megahertz of bandwidth within the 700 MHz spectrum to create a nationwide interoperable broadband network. The network has been used since then to connect first-responders during natural disasters including wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

Although the law gave states the freedom to choose FirstNet or build their own emergency communications network, all 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia chose to use FirstNet.

The network, operated by AT&T, connects nearly all urban and rural populations across the country and has been assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in connecting field hospitals, quarantine locations and testing centers, said Jason Porter, senior vice president of the FirstNet program at AT&T.

“We are the signal corps for public safety,” Porter said, referring to the military’s communications engineers who set up communications networks ahead of wartime operations. The company has been involved in planning for quarantine sites by providing either a cellphone tower on wheels or a blimp to “make sure they have the connectivity,” he said.