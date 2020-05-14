Loading the player...
By Sandhya Raman and Thomas McKinlessPosted May 14, 2020 at 6:00am
Black women have long had disproportionately high rates of death after giving birth, and the coronavirus pandemic is likely making it even worse.
Health care reporter Sandhya Raman breaks down how concerns about maternal mortality rates for communities of color have increased during the pandemic, and what some lawmakers are looking to do to address it.
