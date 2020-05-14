Video

More black women are dying giving birth during the pandemic. How can Congress address this?

Loading the player...
By Sandhya Raman and Thomas McKinless
Posted May 14, 2020 at 6:00am

Black women have long had disproportionately high rates of death after giving birth, and the coronavirus pandemic is likely making it even worse.

Health care reporter Sandhya Raman breaks down how concerns about maternal mortality rates for communities of color have increased during the pandemic, and what some lawmakers are looking to do to address it.

[ Read more: COVID-19 amplifies racial disparities in maternal health ]