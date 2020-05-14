Airlines, government at odds over passenger ‘contact tracing’

Two months after lawmakers lamented public health officials’ inability to contact air travelers arriving in the U.S. who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the federal government and airlines are still at odds over who should take the lead on such efforts.

Airlines and third-party groups that sell airline tickets argue the government bears the responsibility for gathering information to track down travelers coming in from overseas who may have been exposed to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, is finalizing a rule that would compel airlines to take the lead in collecting the data and sharing it with the CDC. They say they’ve been trying for years to get airlines to collect this data to little avail.

Both sides, however, agree that gathering the information is important. Public health officials say that contact tracing —which determines who an infected person has been in contact with — is a crucial tool in a broad arsenal aimed at tracking and preventing further transmission of the disease.

