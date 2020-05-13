Democrats’ bill would force airlines to make more refunds

Five Senate Democrats hope to force airlines to offer cash refunds for flights canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, including those canceled by travelers worried about health risks.

Sens. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., say they want their bill, which would also apply to third-party ticket sellers such as Travelocity, to be included in the next round of coronavirus spending.

The bill comes one day after the U.S. Department of Transportation offered guidance saying that travelers must get refunds when airlines cancel flights, but not when the traveler decides not to fly.

Markey said Wednesday that though carriers are required to refund the cost of flights they cancel, many instead offer to rebook passengers or provide a voucher for another flight without telling passengers that they are eligible for a refund.

