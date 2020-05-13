USCIS eases visa restrictions for some foreign doctors

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has waived certain visa restrictions so that foreign doctors assigned to rural communities may practice telehealth services outside their approved locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The waivers will only apply to foreign doctors in the Conrad 30 program, which allows foreign medical physicians to practice in specific rural, underserved communities in the United States using non-immigrant H-1B visas.

Under a memo issued Monday by the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees USCIS, these doctors now may expand their practice through telemedicine health services outside of their immediate community to areas within their assigned state.

USCIS will continue to "assess various options in coordination with DHS as the situation evolves" amid the current national emergency, the agency said in a statement issued Wednesday by spokesman Matthew Bourke.

Each state, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam may sponsor up to 30 foreign medical graduates a year for a three-year commitment under the Conrad 30 program, Bourke said.