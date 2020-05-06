Exemption sought for foreign physicians in next immigration ban

The organization's request comes in the context of a proclamation, signed April 22 by President Donald Trump, that temporarily bars the entry of certain immigrants hoping to move to the United States on a permanent basis. The proclamation mentions the administration would consider additional actions targeting work visas within the next 30 days.

The United States has a shortage of physicians and other health care workers, especially in rural counties and other areas that may have high poverty rates and incidence of multiple chronic diseases. International medical professionals often fill those gaps in health care, the physicians’ association noted in the letter.

“The U.S. health care workforce relies upon health professionals and scientists from other countries to provide high-quality and accessible patient care,” the AMA said. “As such, during this pandemic, it is more critical than ever to ensure that the U.S. has a fair and efficient immigration system that strengthens the American health care system and advances the nation’s health security.”

In March, the AMA also sent a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, and to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recommending ways to ease the arrival of foreign medical workers cleared to come to America. That letter asked that foreign students scheduled to begin residencies in the United States in the coming months be allowed to have their applications processed — or expedited, as needed — at U.S. consulates abroad. Foreign processing of visas has largely been halted during the pandemic.