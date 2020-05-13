The special election in California’s 25th District remained uncalled Wednesday morning, with ballots still being counted in the first competitive partisan election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet Republican Mike Garcia, a retired Navy pilot, said on a call with supporters and reporters late Tuesday that the initial results were “extremely encouraging” and he was hoping to give a victory speech Wednesday at a virtual event on Zoom.

“We did make history this evening,” he said. Republicans have not flipped a House seat in California since 1998.

With 81 percent of precincts reporting, Garcia led Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, 56 percent to 44 percent, but The Associated Press had not declared a winner. The special election for the remainder of former Democratic Rep Katie Hill's term in the Southern California district outside Los Angeles was conducted predominantly by mail, and ballots postmarked Tuesday but received by Friday will be counted.

Earlier Tuesday, a Democratic strategist noted that in 2018, Democrats in California added between 6 and 10 points to their margins as late votes were counted after Election Day. As of 3:40 a.m., however, Garcia led by 12 points.