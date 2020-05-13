Biden-Sanders unity task forces feature plenty of members of Congress

House Democrats will be well represented on campaign videoconferences to try to find unified policy positions for former Vice President Joe Biden heading into the Democratic National Convention.

Nine House members are among the dozens of Democrats tapped by Biden and his former presidential primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and each of the six policy working groups will have one House member as a co-chair.

[Will 2020 be the year the RNC’s ‘autopsy’ was right?]

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a vocal Sanders supporter during the primary season, will be the co-chair from the Vermont senator’s side of the task force that will cover climate change policy.

Other Capitol Hill-based co-chairs are Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington on health care, Rep. Karen Bass of California on the economy, Rep. Robert C. Scott of Virginia on criminal justice, Ohio Rep. Marcia L. Fudge on education and California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard on immigration.