Will 2020 be the year the RNC’s ‘autopsy’ was right?

ANALYSIS — At least once a year, I look back at the March 2013 Republican National Committee’s “Growth & Opportunity Project,” the party’s post-2012 “autopsy” examining why Republicans were falling behind in their battle against the Democrats.

“Falling behind?” you might ask, after seeing the GOP sweeps of 2014 and 2016 and Donald Trump’s victory. Yes. Barack Obama turned out to be a useful foil for Republicans, but the party continues to have fundamental flaws.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential elections,” noted the report, which cited the success of GOP governors and concluded that the party’s “federal wing … is increasingly marginalizing itself.” In 2016, the number of popular-vote losses rose to six of the last seven presidential elections when Trump won the White House.

Focus groups found that the party was viewed as “scary” and “narrow-minded.” Young people, the report continued, increasingly saw the GOP “as totally intolerant of alternative points a view.”

The report, whose authors included former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, Mississippi GOP national committeeman Henry Barbour, Jeb Bush adviser Sally Bradshaw and others, also warned that unless the party successfully appealed to ethnic minorities, the playing field would tilt “even more in the Democratic direction.”