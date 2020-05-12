Trump pick to oversee COVID-19 money advances to Senate floor

President Donald Trump’s controversial pick to oversee $500 billion in coronavirus response spending advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday.

The Senate Banking Committee voted 14-11 to advance Brian Miller to be the special inspector general for pandemic recovery.

Congress established the position to oversee the Treasury Department’s handling of the bailout funds included in March’s massive coronavirus response bill. Treasury got $454 billion to back trillions in lending through Federal Reserve credit facilities for financial markets, large corporations and midsize companies, as well as state and local government bonds. It also includes $29 billion in airline industry bailouts and another $17 billion for companies considered “critical to maintaining national security.”

[Democrats doubt Trump attorney can give independent oversight]

Miller’s fast-tracked committee vote came just a week after the panel held his nomination hearing and a floor vote could come in a similarly speedy fashion.