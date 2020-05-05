Democrats doubt Trump attorney can give independent oversight

Senate Democrats doubt that one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys will hold the administration accountable as special inspector general for pandemic recovery, but they asked Brian Miller to prove them wrong at his confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Shortly after the president signed the roughly $2.0 trillion economic rescue package into law in March with a statement saying he would not comply with the statute’s congressional reporting requirements, he nominated Miller, the associate White House counsel and special assistant to the president who sought to block congressional efforts to investigate Trump.

Miller would oversee the federal bailouts to the airline industry and the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's use of $454 billion to backstop as much as $4 trillion in emergency lending facilities. So far, the Fed has established nine liquidity programs to support financial markets, larger businesses, and state and local municipalities while COVID-19 ravages the economy.

Miller promised to monitor the Treasury Department’s spending objectively.

“If confirmed, I will conduct every audit and investigation with fairness and impartiality,” he said behind a powder blue cloth face mask. “I will be vigilant to protect the integrity and independence of the Office of Special Inspector General. I pledge to seek the truth in all matters that come before me, and use is my authority and resources to uncover fraud, waste, and abuse.”