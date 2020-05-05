COVID-19 loan IG nominee faces Senate panel as Trump stills watchdogs

The socially distancing Senate Banking Committee will reconvene from a coronavirus-prolonged recess Tuesday to consider President Donald Trump’s nominee to watch over trillions in federal loans to keep the economy afloat while the pandemic shutters much of the nation.

Brian Miller’s last job as a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team has some worried he won’t be able, or even try, to effectively hold this administration accountable as the special inspector general for the $500 billion that Congress gave the Treasury Department in March to bail out airlines and certain defense contractors and set up lending facilities with the Federal Reserve.

“Mr. Miller will have to prove he works for the American people, not the White House,” said Senate Banking ranking member Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “He will have to show that he can hold the Trump administration accountable and ensure that the money allocated by Congress goes to workers, small businesses and communities impacted by the crisis.”