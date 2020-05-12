States, local governments would get $1 trillion in Democrats’ aid package

House Democrats would provide almost $1 trillion in pandemic-related relief for states, cities and counties, at least a six-fold increase over what Congress spread around in a previous round of aid.

The assistance includes $500 billion for states, $375 billion split equally between municipalities and counties, $20 billion for territories and $20 billion for tribes, which adds up to $915 billion. They'd also tack on $755 million for the District of Columbia, which backers say got shortchanged in the March aid package.

And when other state and local related aid is included, such as money for Medicaid, education, housing and highways, the total easily tops $1 trillion.

Local officials praised the bill. Matthew Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties, said in a statement it is “a significant step in addressing the urgent needs of our nation’s county governments as we continue to provide essential services to more than 300 million residents.” Chase said the pandemic is “having unprecedented fiscal effects on America’s local governments, as our costs skyrocket and our revenues plummet.”

Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities, said the money will pay to keep firefighters, sanitation workers and police officers on the job. “Local governments are doing everything and more to keep essential workers on the job and residents ready for the reopening of our economy,” he said in a statement. “As a result, local budgets are stretched thin and at the breaking point.”