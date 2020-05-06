Senate GOP weighs letting states use virus aid to plug budget holes

Some Senate Republicans are warming to giving states the flexibility to use federal aid to replace lost revenue as advocated by Democrats and some governors.

John Kennedy, R-La., introduced a bill to provide this flexibility Tuesday and expressed confidence Wednesday that if his bill goes to the floor “it will pass.”

At issue is the $150 billion in aid to state and local governments provided in the $2 trillion economic rescue package passed in March. Under the law, that aid can only be used for pandemic-related costs, not to replace state and local revenue lost due to the economic shutdown.

“I think the general consensus is, make the money in the pipeline more flexible and take a pause,” Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said after the Senate GOP lunch Wednesday.

Kennedy said his proposal responds to complaints from governors that “there are strings attached” to the aid. Governors say they “can't use the money to plug holes in their budget. So, the obvious answer it seems to me is to give them the authority, and my bill would do that,” he said.