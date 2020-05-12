No, even a GOP win in California does not put the House in play

Tuesday’s race in California’s 25th District is shaping up to be a special election like no other.

According to the usual playbook, the losing party promptly blames their nominee. But that’s a trickier endeavor for Democrats in this race, considering state Assemblywoman Christy Smith is also their nominee for the November election for a full two-year term.

Republicans haven’t picked up a House seat anywhere in California in 20 years, so a GOP win would be remarkable. But it likely would have more to do with a redder electorate caused by unusual timing than a national sea change toward Republicans.

Technically, the partisan balance of power will shift slightly if Republican Mike Garcia wins, but it won’t dramatically improve the GOP’s chances of retaking the House majority in November. That’s because it will be difficult for Republicans to recreate the circumstances taking place in this special election.

Election edge

Garcia, a retired Navy pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq, is widely regarded as the better candidate. Even though Smith represents more than half of the district in the Legislature, she’s made mistakes (including downplaying Garcia’s military service in a video town hall meeting), while Garcia has been able to keep up in fundraising.