Lawmakers find markets mean more than policy in oil industry

Despite lawmakers’ best efforts to shore them up, struggling oil companies are heading into a grim period, with the Energy Information Administration due on Tuesday to update a report predicting no recovery at least until the second half of next year.

Indeed, there is little Congress can do to help an industry that is mostly driven by global markets rather than domestic policy. Legislative efforts pushed by oil industry allies have proven difficult to pass.

“It’s challenging, it’s difficult and it’s really hard right now,” Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said of the industry's woes on May 8, citing the “staggering projections.”

Data from industry analysts, including IHS Markit, and the EIA have already painted a gloomy picture for the industry in second quarter, with continued low demand for oil forcing the steepest production cuts in history as drillers take more rigs offline. The longer-term forecast report due from the EIA Tuesday is likely to offer more of the same.

