Fed change allows oil companies to qualify for recovery loans

Pushed by oil-state lawmakers, the Federal Reserve on Thursday changed the terms for its Main Street Lending Program, making it easier for oil companies to borrow from a fund meant to help small and midsize companies hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Thursday, eligibility for the Fed’s Main Street Lending Program was limited to companies with no more than 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenues.

GOP lawmakers from oil states, such as Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, have pushed the administration to aid oil companies as prices have tumbled for several weeks because of a bloated crude market made worse by weakening demand as the coronavirus slowed global economic activity.

In an April 21 letter, the lawmakers asked the Federal Reserve to adjust the terms of the program to make more oil companies eligible for the help.

“Our energy producers should not be unfairly excluded from credit due to an arbitrary date and their viability should be protected with enhanced support for their credit and access to capital,” the senators wrote. “Assisting these companies could be the difference between maintaining our domestic energy production and workforce or shedding more U.S. jobs and returning to dependence on foreign sources of oil.”