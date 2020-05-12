How to keep coronavirus off Capitol Hill is still an open question among GOP

Republican senators are focused on getting back to work, but how to protect lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill as coronavirus cases emerge — even at the fortified White House — remains an open question.

Some senators and staff have recently come in contact with people who tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. Senators questioned on the topic said they believe more testing should probably be made available for those exposed, but an exact plan on mitigating the coronavirus risk has not emerged.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that White House staff are now required to wear masks in the West Wing to halt the coronavirus, though he exempted himself from that guidance. Then on Tuesday, the White House began administering 15-minute COVID-19 tests to members of the media and is continuing the nasal swab screens on a daily basis, according to press pool reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor Tuesday that the last two months of stay-at-home orders were never going to “permanently extinguish the virus.” It was to prevent a “rapid spike” that could have overwhelmed medical capacities of areas, the Kentucky Republican said, and the country needed to find a middle ground between “total lockdown and total normalcy.”