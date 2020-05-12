House relief bill would give census time and money – with strings attached

House Democrats would scuttle President Donald Trump’s plan to let states draw legislative maps based on the population of citizens following the 2020 census, under a bill unveiled Tuesday that would also grant the administration its requested deadline extension to complete the decennial count.

The language in the broader coronavirus relief bill also would provide $400 million to the Census Bureau to deal with pandemic-related delays. The administration would have until May 1, 2021, to finish congressional apportionment and until July 1 of that year to give map-making data to the states.

House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., whose panel oversees the census, previously pushed for the administration to be more transparent about its plans to handle a delayed census, asking for better access to census officials and staff.

"In addition, recognizing that Congress has a constitutional responsibility to help ensure a fair and accurate Census, this bill extends key deadlines as a result of the coronavirus crisis while enhancing congressional oversight of Census operations," she said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the bill, House Democrats would mandate monthly operational reports to Congress and have the Census Bureau prioritize data distribution to states with the earliest map-making deadlines, like New Jersey and Virginia, with 2021 legislative elections.