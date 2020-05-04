Census Bureau to restart operations in rural areas of country

After suspending most of its operations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau announced Monday it plans to restart some of its fieldwork in rural areas around the country.

Those operations had been delayed through early June, but agency officials said employees would start to hand-deliver invitations to complete the census to homes later this week in parts of 13 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

The Census Bureau does not mail invitations to areas that have post office boxes instead of street addresses. Many rural areas also do not have internet access that can be used to respond to the census.

In Monday's announcement, the agency said that field staff would receive "safety training to observe social distancing protocols" and personal protective equipment.

The agency will open about two dozen offices around the country that fall under the "Update/Leave" category of hand delivery. The announcement does not cover Puerto Rico, where operations have also stalled amid the pandemic.