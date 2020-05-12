Democrats include $5 billion in broadband funding in virus relief package

The coronavirus relief legislation unveiled by House Democrats on Tuesday includes more than $5 billion to keep Americans connected to the internet during the ongoing pandemic.

The legislation, on which the House is expected to vote Friday, includes $1.5 billion to close the so-called homework gap facing students who lack high-speed internet access at home even as schools across the country remain closed as a result of the virus and have moved to online learning.

Under the legislation, the Federal Communications Commission would be authorized to disburse $5 billion to schools and libraries “to provide internet service […] to students and teachers, prioritizing those without internet access at home,” according to the bill summary.

Schools and libraries receiving the funding would be authorized to use it for laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and other devices to keep students and teachers connected. The bill sets aside five percent of funding for students living on tribal lands.