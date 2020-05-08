These senators are grounded in D.C. as coronavirus disrupts travel

Springtime in Alaska is uniquely Alaskan.

Average temperatures hovering near or below freezing begin to rise, slumbering creatures — including mosquitos that can grow as wide as a thumbnail — come out of hibernation, and people take bets on when frozen river-ice thick enough to hold a semitrailer will crack and float away.

Break up, as it's called, is a season many Alaskans look forward to all winter as they get ready for compressed days of summer where, in places like Fairbanks, the midnight sun never sets but skips like a stone across the horizon for a brief period of dusk before returning to the sky.

This year GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski is likely to miss the break-up at her home near Anchorage — she’s stuck in Washington.

“The buds are starting to pop, and people are getting out; I’m homesick,” she said. “But as homesick as I am, I don’t want to be responsible for bringing the sickness to people that I love. And so, I’m here for at least a little bit longer.”