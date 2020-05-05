It’s springtime in Washington, which can mean only one thing: The ducklings are coming, and so are the duckling rescues.

They may strut around like they own the place, but baby ducks can have trouble in the city. They fall into grates. They get stranded in fountains. And if their mother happens to nest on top of a tall building, lured by the promise of greenery or other amenities, it’s hard for them to get down.

A scene like that played out Monday on Capitol Hill, just as senators were returning en masse for the first time in weeks. A duck had laid her eggs on the roof of the Library of Congress’ Madison Building, and now the family was stuck, since ducklings can’t fly or jump down from a perch that high.

What they can do is run pretty fast. “They can bounce around, jump around, run around. They can hide,” said Lauren Crossed of the Humane Rescue Alliance, which coordinated a rescue mission. First, senior animal control officer Elesha Young had to find the babies. Next, she put them in a cat carrier (with netting for extra security) and brought them down to the street.

The mom flew away, according to Crossed, but rejoined the group as they headed a few blocks west to the obvious destination: the Capitol Reflecting Pool, where six acres of water throw back a peaceful reflection of the rotunda, disturbed only by tourists and all kinds of urban wildlife.