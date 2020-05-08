Senate Democrats want $9 billion to fight COVID-19 overseas

Senate Democrats are pushing a bill to authorize $9 billion in new emergency and regular appropriations funds to support international efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The legislation, unveiled on Friday, is sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez of New Jersey and is co-sponsored by eight of his Democratic colleagues on the committee. A major focus of the policy bill is to force the Trump administration to cooperate with multilateral organizations in searching for and sharing an eventual vaccine.

Thus far, the Trump administration has been mostly at odds with the efforts of international institutions to coordinate global efforts to respond to the public health and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.9 million people worldwide and killed 270,000 according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

For example, in April, President Donald Trump announced he was pausing funding to the World Health Organization over criticisms of its initial handing of the coronavirus and China’s role in the U.N. agency. The United States thus far is not participating in initiatives by the European Union and WHO to raise funds for a vaccine development drive that would be cooperatively manufactured and shared.

