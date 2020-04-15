Trump’s World Health Organization funding cutoff: It’s complicated

Democrats promised to challenge President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold funding for the World Health Organization, opening a new partisan battle over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior Democratic aide likened Trump’s action to his temporary freezing of military aid for Ukraine last year, which the Government Accountability Office, a legislative agency, said was illegal.

“The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday. “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.”

Democrats will be “reviewing all of our options,” including seeking a legal opinion from the GAO, according to the senior aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

‘So much death’

Trump on Tuesday called for a halt on roughly $400 million or more in annual U.S. aid to the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency created after World War II to help provide medical assistance around the globe. He accused the WHO of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic by not pressing China hard enough for all the information it had.