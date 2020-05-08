April deficit soars to monthly record amid pandemic, aid bills

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the deficit last month clocked in at $737 billion, which would be by far the highest tally for any month in four decades of data kept by the Treasury Department.

Since the fiscal year began Oct. 1, the agency said in a report issued Friday, red ink has stacked up to an estimated $1.48 trillion for the past seven months, or $949 billion more than the deficit for the same period last year.

The April shortfall, if confirmed by Treasury's final reading next week, would far eclipse the current record of $235 billion in one month, which occurred just a few months ago in February.

Last month's damage was compounded by a delay in the annual tax filing deadline, which is usually April 15.

Typically it's a surplus month, with the budget finishing $160 billion in the black a year ago at this time, for example. But the deadline has been pushed back to July this year to accommodate households and businesses negatively impacted by the economic shutdown.