States weigh what to do with millions of malaria pills

The Strategic National Stockpile has shipped 28 million tablets of a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19 to states since April 1. States received millions more from donations or taxpayer-funded purchases.

But after doubts arose about whether the drug, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, is safe and effective for the coronavirus-based disease, states are donating supplies to patients who need them for other reasons, seeking refunds or weighing what to do with them.

As Trump encourages some states to lift shelter-at-home orders, states report that hydroxychloroquine, a linchpin of Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, won't be used to prevent any resulting surge of illnesses and deaths because the drug may not work and has dangerous side effects.

Meanwhile, a whistleblower complaint that was filed Tuesday by former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Director Rick Bright raises other safety concerns about the stockpile’s hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine tablets.

Bright and other officials were “concerned about the quality and potential toxicity of chloroquine supplies produced and shipped in from facilities in India and Pakistan that were not approved by the FDA, and were therefore not approved to be used in the U.S. marketplace,” the complaint to the Office of Special Counsel alleges.