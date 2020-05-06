Why Trump didn’t have to veto the Iran resolution until Wednesday

It was almost two months ago that the House passed a joint resolution delivering a bipartisan rebuke of President Donald Trump’s Iran policy.

But the measure to terminate authority for engaging in hostilities against Iran or Iranian government officials, which had passed the House back in mid-February, was not actually vetoed by the president until Wednesday. The president has 10 days from the date it is presented to him to sign legislation or veto it, or else it becomes law without being signed.

So what happened?

“Today, I vetoed S.J. Res. 68, which purported to direct me to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran. This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” the president said in a statement. “The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

The delay was possible because both bills and joint resolutions must go through the enrollment process before being transmitted to the president. Those procedural steps involve having the legislative text printed on parchment paper and signed by an authorized leader in both chambers.