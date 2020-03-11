Congress clears measure ordering Trump to halt Iran hostilities

Congress on Wednesday cleared a resolution that would legally prohibit President Donald Trump from attacking Iran, in the latest evidence of lawmakers’ growing willingness to assert themselves in matters of war and peace.

The president is expected to veto the legally binding joint resolution . The mostly partisan 227-186 vote fell well short of the margin to override a veto, which requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

However, it is possible that advocates of Congress asserting its constitutional prerogatives over war powers, including resolution sponsor Sen. Time Kaine, D-Va., will insist on holding votes to attempt to overturn the veto, regardless of the outcome.

The Kaine resolution, which passed the Senate in February in a rare bipartisan vote of 55-45 under the authority of the 1973 War Powers Act, would require Trump to immediately cease any hostilities against Iran and Iranian government officials. The resolution, however, does not prohibit the president from taking actions to defend the United States from an imminent attack.