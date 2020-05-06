Trump holds firm on bid to ask Supreme Court to end 2010 health care law

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration would not alter its call for the Supreme Court to strike down the 2010 health care law.

“We want to terminate health care under Obamacare,” Trump told reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office. He said Republicans hoped to replace the 2010 health care law with a more affordable alternative that maintains protections for people with preexisting conditions.

As the United States grapples with the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any country in the world, some Democrats are taking a different approach by seeking to expand government-funded insurance coverage in upcoming legislation and defending the health care law in court.

“We’re staying with Texas and the group,” Trump said. “Obamacare is a disaster, but we’ve made it barely acceptable.”

