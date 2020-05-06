Judge Justin Walker, as expected, breezed through his confirmation hearing Wednesday for a spot on an influential appeals court in Washington, even as Democrats pressed him on previous comments about his judicial approach and his criticism of rulings that upheld the 2010 health care law.

The Judiciary Committee hearing turned into a proxy fight over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legislative priorities during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, including the race to fill federal judicial vacancies with President Donald Trump’s appointments.

The physical backdrop for that fight was one of the largest Senate hearing rooms, allowing senators and staff to practice social distancing and five committee members to appear on televisions. Walker donned a face mask before the hearing started.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois was among several committee Democrats who criticized McConnell for bringing the Senate back to Washington not for legislation to respond to the health crisis but for the hearing for Walker.