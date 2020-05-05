From robo-advisers to cashless society, fintech vexes Congress

The explosion in financial innovation is prompting a diverse set of worries from lawmakers, from potentially adverse impacts on lower-income and minority consumers to the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence to decide where investors should park their money, according to government researchers.

The Congressional Research Service, which provides policy and legal analysis, issued a report cataloging the effects of financial technology in the securities and banking industries, describing the issues at the forefront.

One such concern is the use of so-called alternative data by lenders when reviewing credit applications, an approach new enough that there is not much legislation that addresses the practice directly, according to the report issued April 28.

Alternative data refers to lenders using measures not typically found in a consumer’s credit report to decide whether the applicant is creditworthy. Examples include how frequently rent or utility payments are made on time, a person’s job or educational level, or even applicants’ mobile device location information and their social media use.