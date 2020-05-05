Details start to emerge about House Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday previewed additional small-business relief that Democrats plan to include in their next coronavirus bill, including an extension of the loan forgiveness period of the so-called Paycheck Protection Program.

“We’re going to be again strengthening PPP, expanding support beyond the PPP as it has been originally presented, and then having more resources,” the California Democrat said during a webinar with the Small Business Roundtable.

Various small-business representatives spent the hour speaking with Pelosi about what provisions they hoped Congress would include in the next relief bill, and most mentioned the need to extend the duration of the PPP loans, which currently provide businesses ten weeks’ worth of payroll. The loans are forgivable if the entities use them primarily to cover payroll over an eight-week period.

Pelosi assured the business representatives that the loan period would be extended in a bill Democrats are currently drafting. Committee chairmen have submitted to leadership proposed text of their portions of the bill, Pelosi said, adding that the combined product could be released “in the next couple of days.”

Earlier Tuesday, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney said Democratic leaders have committed to include $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service in the bill.