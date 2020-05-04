Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell teed up a handful of nominees the chamber is set to vote on this week as senators return to Washington amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Qualified nominees who have been held up for too long already, have become even more necessary in these uncertain times,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday, criticizing Democrats for “across-the-board obstruction.”

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer then criticized McConnell for focusing floor action on nominees rather than coronavirus legislation, saying he needs to “shelve the divisive judicial fights.”

“There can be no doubt that this will be one of the strangest sessions of the United States Senate in modern history,” Schumer said.

