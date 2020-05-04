As the Senate convened Monday en masse for the first time in seven weeks, those who made the trip to Capitol Hill were greeted at security checkpoints by large yellow dots on the floor at six-foot intervals, printed with footprints and a message that said “Thanks for practicing social distancing.”

The echoing halls of the Senate, close to empty for weeks, sprung back to life as senators, a select few staffers and reporters returned to work, priming the pump for more nominees to be sent to the Senate floor. Nearly everyone at the Capitol wore masks, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But many Capitol Police officers stationed around campus opted not to.

The House will remain dark this week over coronavirus concerns, but some members are expected to be working from Washington and a committee hearing and other business are expected to take place.

McConnell told Fox News last week that the Senate can “modify routines” in “smart and safe” ways while still conducting in-person business.