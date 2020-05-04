Going viral at the Pentagon

Civilians in the medical and public health communities, not the U.S. military, are always expected to lead the fight against disease.

But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon’s role in waging this different kind of war could grow, experts say.

To many lawmakers, the Defense Department is an attractive place to fund medical programs, partly because the defense budget is so large and enjoys support from both political parties, especially Republicans.

That is why proponents of medical research such as Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., have secured appropriations in recent years not just for programs in places such as the National Institutes of Health but also roughly $1 billion a year on average for Defense Department research labs looking into cures and treatments for cancers and other killers.