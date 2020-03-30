Partial safety ban lifted at Army bio lab, lawmakers say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after restricting for months biological research at an Army lab that had violated safety protocols, has now allowed the facility to fully resume operations, lawmakers said Monday.

The lab at issue is the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, or USAMRIID (pronounced you-SAM-rid). The lab, located at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, is taking a leading role in research to develop a vaccine, treatments and testing for the novel coronavirus.

Even as the safety restrictions are now lifted, the lab is still under a cloud because of concerns in Defense Department and Army leadership circles about alleged financial mismanagement at both the Frederick lab and at another Army lab at Aberdeen Proving Ground near Baltimore.

At last report, about 71 percent of the two labs’ $104 million in fiscal 2020 Pentagon funding had been withheld amid worries about financial stewardship.