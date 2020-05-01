Critics see politics as small lenders get assist in small-business relief

The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have favored small lenders over bigger banks during the Paycheck Protection Program’s second round, leading some to accuse the White House of letting reelection politics interfere with saving companies pushed to the brink of insolvency by the coronavirus.

Congress set aside $30 billion of the $310 billion in new PPP funds provided in the fourth spending package for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets, and another $30 billion for banks with between $10 billion and $50 billion. But the administration took additional steps to ensure those lenders get access to the funds, after the first round’s $349 billion went disproportionately to larger companies applying through bigger banks.

In the first round, just 4 percent of the authorized applications asked for more than $1 million, but they scooped up 45 percent of the forgivable loan program’s funds, according to SBA data. Those figures, along with reports that more than 150 publicly traded companies received PPP funds, led critics to complain that richer companies snapped up loans they didn’t really need at the expense of struggling mom-and-pop businesses.

The PPP allows businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-ordered shutdowns of economic activity to apply for loans that will be forgiven as long as most of the money goes to paying employees. Borrowers need to certify that the loans are “necessary” to get through the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Speaking on CNBC on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin slammed companies that took out the low-interest loans that didn’t need them.