Rubio raises profile in pandemic, challenges GOP economics

Marco Rubio has not let the coronavirus crisis go to waste.

Landmark legislation usually doesn’t emerge out of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, but the Florida Republican used his chairmanship to create the Paycheck Protection Program, the most innovative policy included in the roughly $2 trillion economic rescue package enacted in March.

Through social media posts and TV appearances, especially on the business-focused CNBC cable channel, Rubio is becoming the face of the PPP, linking his political fate to a massive, untested economic experiment so popular it burned through $349 billion in less than two weeks.

With Congress set to add another $310 billion to the PPP’s coffers this week, Rubio is leveraging his time in the limelight to promote a worker-centric economic philosophy steeped in Catholic social thinking that runs counter to decades of Republican free-market dogma.

The recent celebrity comes with risks for the once — and perhaps future — presidential candidate. The jury’s still out on the PPP. As much as Rubio claims the PPP’s successes, he’ll have to own its failures, too.