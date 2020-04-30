McConnell focused on bringing Senate back to Washington as health concerns grow

With coronavirus infections in the Washington, D.C., area on the rise and the House and Supreme Court exercising caution about exposing its members and staff, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to reconvene the Senate on Monday is sparking worries about the risks of doing so.

Despite concerns from Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress and Supreme Court, McConnell told Fox News that the Senate can “modify routines” in “smart and safe” ways while still conducting in-person business. The Kentucky Republican broke out a familiar line of reasoning by saying he plans to focus floor action on confirmations that “have been bottled up by the Democrats even before the pandemic.”

Earlier this week, after consulting with Monahan, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer canceled plans for his chamber to reconvene Monday.

Several Democrats pointed out that Washington currently has a stay-at-home order in place through May 15 and asking 100 senators to return also requires staff, Capitol employees, reporters and others to travel to work, increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.