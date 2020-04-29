Neal wants to restore Nixon-era state and local aid program

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal said he wants to go back to the future in the next round of coronavirus relief aid.

The Massachusetts Democrat told the nation’s mayors Wednesday that he would try to resurrect a federal revenue-sharing program for cities and states that was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. The initiative would be part of a Democratic push to help states and local governments that are bleeding from lost revenue during the economic shutdown.

“We are going to insist, on our side, this package include direct assistance to all of you,” Neal told the U.S. Conference of Mayors in a video teleconference that was streamed live on Facebook.

“I’ve even suggested, you should know, we contemplate returning to a grant initiative that fell by the wayside in the 1980s called revenue sharing to help you with getting through these challenging moments,” he said.

