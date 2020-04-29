Amazon workers tally virus cases, voice alarms about risks

With each new case of COVID-19 reported at an Amazon warehouse, workers receive a text or voicemail alert assuring them that the best safety procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being put in place.

“We continue to follow CDC guidance,” messages from the company say.

But some workers say that isn't true. And some say they are pressured by managers to report that social distancing is maintained when that’s not the case.

Amazon employees across 125 facilities have tallied at least 606 cases of COVID-19, according to a spreadsheet assembled by Amazon employee Jana Jumpp and provided to CQ Roll Call. The employees reached that total by sharing the voicemails and texts with each other and monitoring social media posts that a facility had at least one positive COVID-19 case.